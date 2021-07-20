LIVE UPDATES

Blue Origin live updates: First crewed spaceflight carrying Jeff Bezos prepares to launch

Michael Sheetz

Blue Origin is livestreaming its first passenger spaceflight on Tuesday, carrying founder Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, aerospace pioneer Wally Funk, and Dutch teenager Oliver Daemen. The company's broadcast is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. EDT.

Branson won billionaire space race by nine days

Here's a recap of Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic journey to the edge of space
Sir Richard Branson launched to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic's fourth spaceflight to date on July 11, just nine days before Tuesday's Blue Origin launch with Bezos. While Branson has publicly denied that Virgin Galactic rearranged its spaceflight schedule to beat Bezos, the former billionaire became the first to fly on his company's spacecraft.

CNBC is live at Blue Origin's facility in the desert: Here is what you should know

What to know ahead of Jeff Bezos' historic Blue Origin launch
Who is flying today

From left: Oliver Daemen, Wally Funk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos.
The crew for Tuesday's flight is Jeff Bezos, who founded Blue Origin and retail giant Amazon, his brother Mark, aerospace pioneer Wally Funk and Dutch teenager Oliver Daeman.

— Annie Palmer

An Apollo anniversary

The Apollo 11 Lunar Module ascent stage, with astronauts Neil A. Armstrong and Edwin E. Aldrin Jr. aboard, is photographed from the Command and Service Modules in lunar orbit in this July, 1969 file handout photo.
Source: NASA | Reuters

Blue Origin is launching its first crew on an already historic date in human spaceflight: July 20, the day 52 years ago that the Apollo 11 mission landed on the moon.

— Michael Sheetz

Schedule for the launch

  • 7:30 am EDT: Company webcast begins
  • 8:15 am EDT: The crew leaves Blue Origin's astronaut training center to head to the New Shepard launch pad.
  • 8:30 am EDT: Crew climbs the tower. When they get the "go" from mission control, they will board the crew capsule.
  • 8:36 am EDT: Hatch closing
  • 9:00 am EDT: The New Shepard rocket launches
  • 9:08 am EDT: The rocket booster lands
  • 9:11 am EDT: The crew capsule lands
  • 9:22 am EDT: Hatch opening

— Michael Sheetz

Blue Origin's first crewed spaceflight

Blue Origin, the space company founded by Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos in 2000, has been testing prototypes of its New Shepard rocket and capsule for more than a decade. On Tuesday, the company is set to put the spacecraft to the ultimate test: its first human spaceflight.

— Michael Sheetz