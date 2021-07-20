CNBC Pro

CNBC Pro Talks: Investment manager Freddie Lait shares his stock picks and growth strategy

Join us for this upcoming Pro Talk on Wednesday July 21 as investment manager Freddie Lait speaks to Julianna Tatelbaum on his top stock picks, market moves and his growth strategy.

Freddie is the managing partner at Latitude and portfolio manager of the Horizon and Global Funds. As of June 2021, the Latitude Horizon Fund has had a 3-year annualized return of 6.44%.

Before founding Latitude, Freddie worked at Goldman Sachs, Rothschild & Co, and Odey.

A stream of the conversation will be available here to CNBC Pro subscribers at midday BST or 7 p.m. SIN/HK on Wednesday, July 21.

Have questions you would like us to cover in the discussion? Submit them here.

