Oregon Democrat proposes Senate bill to overhaul tax break for pass-through businesses

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., speaks during a Senate Finance Committee nomination hearing for Deputy Treasury Secretary nominee Adewale Adeyemo on Feb. 23, 2021.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., on Tuesday released a bill to overhaul a controversial deduction for certain businesses, which was part of Republicans 2017 sweeping tax legislation.

Currently, the so-called qualified business income deduction, also known as 199A, allows certain businesses, such as sole proprietors, partnerships and S-corporations, to write off up to 20% of eligible revenue.

The bill would phase out the tax break for households making more than $400,000 per year, sticking with President Joe Biden's campaign pledge, Wyden told reporters on a call.

At the same time, the proposal also expands eligibility for the write-off by removing "extraordinarily arbitrary restrictions" on which industries qualify, he said.

More from Personal Finance:

Trump tax break for certain businesses gets a pass in Biden plan

Democrats' budget bars higher taxes for those making less than $400,000

35.2 million families just got the first monthly child tax credit payment

In 2021, those making less than $164,900 or married couples filing together who earn under $329,800 may qualify for the full 20% deduction.

However, households earning above those thresholds may only claim part of the deduction and some types of businesses lose eligibility altogether.

For example, so-called service trades or businesses — which includes heath, law, financial services and more — don't qualify above certain income levels.

Wyden's phaseout begins above $400,000, eliminating the deduction completely at $500,000.