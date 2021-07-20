College is more expensive than ever. Here's how families are paying the tab

In the wake of the pandemic, many families are taking a hard look at college and whether it is worth the high cost.

Tuition and fees plus room and board for a four-year private college averaged $50,770 in the 2020-21 school year; at four-year, in-state public colleges, it was $22,180, according to the College Board, which tracks trends in college pricing and student aid.

When adding in other expenses, the total tab can be more than $70,000 a year for undergraduates at some private colleges or even out-of-state students attending four-year public schools.

Yet few students and their parents pay the full amount.

As of last year, the amount families actually paid was $26,373, on average, according to Sallie Mae's annual "How America Pays for College" report. That figure is relatively unchanged from a year earlier.

While parent income and savings cover nearly half of college costs, free money from scholarships and grants accounts for a quarter of the costs and student loans make up most of the rest, Sallie Mae found.

Scholarships are a key source of funding, yet only a little more than half of families use them, the education lender said.

About 6 in 10 who used scholarships got them directly from their student's school and received $9,797, on average.

The vast majority of families who didn't use scholarships said it was because they didn't even apply.