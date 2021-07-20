Singapore tightens restrictions again as Covid cases rise

SINGAPORE — Singapore's government on Tuesday said it will again tighten Covid-19 measures, including a ban on dining at food establishments, as new cases continue to rise.

Given the current rate of transmission, authorities said they expect infection cases to rise sharply, spreading the virus to others in the community.

"This is very concerning, as it can affect many people in our community all over the island," Singapore's health ministry said.

Health ministry data showed last week, there were 480 community cases, a significant jump from the 19 reported in the previous seven days.

The new restrictions will go into effect from Thursday, July 22 through to Aug. 18.