Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Travelers, Halliburton, IBM, PPG & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Travelers – The insurance company earned $3.45 per share for its second quarter, easily beating the consensus estimate of $2.39. Revenue also topped forecasts, with Travelers benefiting from higher premiums, improved investment returns and lower catastrophe losses.

Nasdaq – Nasdaq shares rose 1% in the premarket after the exchange operator announced plans to spin out its Nasdaq Private Market, its platform for private company shares, into a separate company. It will do so in partnership with a group of banks including Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

Halliburton – Halliburton jumped more than 2% in premarket trading, after beating estimates by 3 cents with quarterly earnings of 26 cents per share. The oilfield services company posted its second straight quarterly profit as rebounding oil prices boosted demand.

IBM – IBM beat estimates by 4 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.33 per share, while revenue beat estimates as well. IBM's revenue increase of 3.4% from year-earlier levels was its strongest in 3 years, helped by IBM's cloud and software businesses. IBM jumped roughly 3.5% in premarket action.

PPG Industries – PPG earned an adjusted $1.94 per share for its latest quarter, falling short of the $2.19 consensus estimate, though the paint and coatings maker did see revenue slightly above Wall Street forecasts. PPG also warned that input and other costs would increase during the current quarter. PPG tumbled roughly 6.5% in the premarket.

Johnson & Johnson, McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen – U.S. states are expected to announce a $26 billion settlement this week with companies accused of fueling a nationwide opioid epidemic, according to multiple reports. The settlement would involve payments from drug maker J&J as well as the three drug distributors. McKesson jumped more than 5% in the premarket, with Cardinal Health adding 4.5%.

Comcast, ViacomCBS – Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and ViacomCBS Chair Shari Redstone in recent weeks discussed a possible international streaming partnership, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to the Wall Street Journal. ViacomCBS gained 1.3% in premarket trading, with Comcast up 0.1%.

Zions Bancorp – Zions earned $2.08 per share for the second quarter, well above the consensus estimate of $1.29, with the bank's revenue topping Street forecasts as well. Its results were boosted by a reversal of pandemic-related loan loss provisions, among other factors. The company said future credit-related losses will be significantly less than previously expected.

JB Hunt Transport – JB Hunt Transport came in 4 cents ahead of estimates with quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share, while the logistics company's revenue also beat estimates. The company saw strong freight demand across all its segments during the quarter.

Crown Holdings – Crown Holdings reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.15 per share, compared to a consensus estimate of $1.78, with the maker of packaging products for consumer goods also seeing revenue top Wall Street forecasts. Its performance was helped in part by strong demand in the beverage can segment. Crown shares jumped nearly 4% in the premarket.