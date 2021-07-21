NBA Finals series featuring Bucks and Suns attracts 9.9 million viewers — up 32% from 2020, but still down from previous years

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates during Game Six of the 2021 NBA Finals on July 20, 2021 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Copyright 2021 NBAE.

The last game of the National Basketball Association's Finals series featuring the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns attracted 12.5 million viewers on Tuesday, up 50% when compared to Game 6 of the 2020 series, which was played in October because of the Covid pandemic. But overall, the series still drew fewer viewers than the previous three NBA Finals played before the pandemic.

The Bucks beat the Suns 105-98 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, winning their first title in 50 years. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo took home the NBA Finals MVP after scoring a game-high 50 points and 14 rebounds and leading the team to their first championship since 1971.

The contest peaked at 16.5 million viewers in the 11 p.m. Eastern time hour, and the series averaged 9.9 million viewers overall. That's up 32 percent from the 2020 NBA bubble Finals series featuring the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, and no spectators. That six-game series was played in October due to the pandemic and averaged 7.5 million viewers, down 51% from the 2019 series.

The NBA Finals is usually played in June, and league officials note that July is the worst time of the year for PUT (people using televisions) levels.

Still, the 2021 series helped the league rebound from a viewership drop when Game 1 attracted 8.5 million viewers for two smaller-market clubs. That was up 13% from last year, and Game 2 was up 41% and peaked at roughly 11 million viewers.

The Bucks-Suns series averaged 9.3 million viewers through the first four games and 9.5 million for Game 5, which was played last Saturday. The last time a Finals game was played on a Saturday came in 1981. In media circles, some pondered why the NBA didn't plan for a Sunday time slot, believing that day would generate more viewers.

The NBA Finals was last played during the month of June in 2019, when the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors attracted 13.3 million viewers for Game 1 of the series. The six-game set averaged 15.1 million viewers. The 2018 series (Golden State Warriors-Cleveland Cavaliers), featuring the NBA's biggest stars in LeBron James and Steph Curry, averaged 17.6 million in four games. And the five-game series in 2017, including the same two teams, averaged 20.4 million viewers.

The 2021 NBA Finals was the first time in 10 years the league had its championship series without either James or Curry being involved.