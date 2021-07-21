Johnson & Johnson expects $2.5 billion in global sales from Covid vaccine this year

In this photo illustration a Johnson & Johnson logo is seen in front of a medical syringe and a vial with coronavirus vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday it expects to sell $2.5 billion of its Covid-19 vaccine, even as concerns mount over the shot's effectiveness against the delta variant.

In releasing its second-quarter financial results, the company also reported earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street's expectations.

Here's how J&J did compared with what Wall Street expected, according to average estimates compiled by Refinitiv:

Adjusted EPS: $2.48 per share vs $2.27 expected.

Revenue: $23.31 billion vs $22.21 billion expected.

The company's share price was up nearly 1% in premarket trading following the report.

