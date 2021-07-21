Parents should help their children cultivate these three traits to succeed, expert says

Parents should be helping their children cultivate three distinct character traits to succeed in life, argues one expert, who says they are often overlooked in the traditional educational system.

Speaking on a panel at the recent CogX 2021 conference, Nadeem Nathoo, co-founder of teenage innovation program The Knowledge Society, believes that in order to succeed children should be curious.

They should also not be "lazy," Nathoo said, although he clarified that this doesn't mean that children need to have a "super strong work ethic."

Thirdly, Nathoo said parents should consider whether their child has a "bias towards action" — "do they spend a lot of time thinking or are they actually doing stuff and putting things out into the world?"

"I think if your child is doing those three things from a character perspective and that's something you can identify and help train, they're probably on a good path in life," Nathoo said at the conference last month.

Research published in the peer-reviewed Pediatric Research journal in 2018, which sampled data on 6,200 U.S. kindergarteners from another study, found that the children of parents who believed their kids were more curious performed better in reading and math.

Meanwhile, Harvard psychologist Lisa Feldman Barrett has said parents should applaud their child for taking agency, so that they learn skills for themselves.

Nathoo suggested that parents could help foster such skills by giving their kids exposure to problems and the tools needed to solve them.

He also urged parents to make sure their children are aware of the vast variety of jobs available to them. For instance, Nathoo said it was "impossible to even conceive being a nano fabrication technician if you don't know what that is."

He believed parents should be "intentional" in driving their children's curiosity, by encouraging them to research and find things out for themselves.