Bed Bath & Beyond remodeled its New York City flagship store. Here's a first look inside

On Thursday morning, Bed Bath & Beyond will officially swing open the doors of its newly remodeled flagship location in New York City.

For nearly three decades, the roughly 92,000-square-foot location on 6th Avenue in the Chelsea neighborhood sat mostly untouched. Fixtures became dated. Merchandise was piled higher and higher to the ceiling. Signage was dark, and the lower level felt akin to a dungeon, Chief Executive Mark Tritton remarked during a media tour of the shop this week.

The remodeled space looks nothing like it did before. Come Thursday morning, shoppers will be greeted by open windows next to a cafe area, a first-of-its-kind SodaStream bar, wider aisles, less merchandise, new brands — including an array of Bed Bath & Beyond's own — and bright, modern branding.

It's one of the first of 450 Bed Bath & Beyond locations that will receive a makeover in the next three years. A key part of Tritton's turnaround strategy is investing roughly $250 million in the refreshes to win new customers and keep existing ones coming back for more.

The Chelsea location now features a sprawling health-and-wellness area, which the retailer says drives frequent visits to its stores and helps to build bigger and more profitable baskets.

"This is truly emblematic of the remodels we'll be doing across the next three years," Tritton said. "But there'll be nothing quite like this Chelsea store."