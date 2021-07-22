5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Wall Street looks to extend its rebound rally to Day 3

A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York, April 16, 2021. Carlo Allegri | Reuters

2. Initial jobless claims jump unexpectedly

3. AT&T beats estimates for wireless subscriber additions on 5G demand

A pedestrian walks in front of an AT&T location in New York. Scott Mlyn | CNBC

AT&T on Thursday beat analyst estimates for monthly phone bill paying subscriber additions in the second quarter, fueled by more Americans converting to 5G. WarnerMedia, the company's media unit, added 2.8 million U.S. subscribers for its premium channel HBO and streaming platform HBO Max during the quarter. In May, AT&T agreed to spin off and combine its media assets with Discovery in a deal expected to close in mid-2022. AT&T's per-share earnings of 89 cents beat expectations, as did revenue of just over $44 billion. Shares rose about 1.5% in the premarket.

4. American, Southwest airlines see a huge jump in sales

An American Airlines plane lands at the Miami International Airport on June 16, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle | Getty Images

American Airlines on Thursday posted a profit for the second quarter, getting a lift from federal aid and a surge in travel demand. The Fort Worth-based carrier reported net income of $19 million, snapping five consecutive quarters of losses. However, adjusting for one-time items, American lost $1.69 per share, less than expected. Revenue rose 360% year over year to $7.48 billion after last year's Covid collapse. Sales still dropped 35% compared with Q2 2019.

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-7H4 jet taxis to the gate after landing at Midway International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, on April 6, 2021. Kamil Krzaczynski | AFP | Getty Images

Southwest also reported a jump in revenue in the quarter. The Dallas-based airline's sales rose nearly 300% from a year earlier to $4 billion. That was still down 32% from the period in 2019. Net income for the second quarter totaled $348 million, compared with a $915 million loss a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, Southwest lost 35 cents per share, more than expected. Shares of Southwest and American were lower in the premarket.

5. Fauci says vaccinated people 'might want to consider' masks indoors

People wearing protective masks shop in a Walmart store on May 18, 2021 in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle | Getty Images