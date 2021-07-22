Biden administration aims to rein in abusive non-compete agreements

President Joe Biden signs an executive order on "promoting competition in the American economy" at the White House on July 9, 2021.

The Biden administration wants to rein in use of abusive non-compete agreements by businesses.

A non-compete is a legal contract between an employer and an employee. Typically, businesses use them to restrict workers from accepting a job with a competitor for a certain time period after employment. Businesses generally use them as a safeguard, to protect trade secrets and proprietary information.

President Joe Biden called on the Federal Trade Commission to write a rule to "curtail the unfair use of non-compete clauses and other clauses or agreements that may unfairly limit worker mobility."

The directive was part of a broad executive order issued this month to promote competition in the U.S. economy.

Roughly 16% to 18% of American workers are subject to a non-compete clause, according to Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, a commissioner at the FTC.

To that point, 30% to 40% are asked to sign a non-compete after accepting employment, often on the first day of work, Slaughter, a Democrat, said in a speech last year. That's a concern for workers who lack bargaining power and have no choice but to sign, she added.

Reduced bargaining may lead to lower wages, cause workers to leave their occupation or field entirely, and reduce job churn, which may prove harmful for the U.S. economy, according to a Treasury Department policy report published in 2016.