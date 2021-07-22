Didi shares drop on report China is planning unprecedented penalties

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi came under pressure again on Thursday after a report that Beijing is considering harsh penalties from a massive fine to even a forced delisting after its IPO last month.

Shares of Didi fell nearly 3% in premarket trading Thursday after shedding 18% this month. Bloomberg News reported Chinese regulators are planning a slew of punishments against Didi, including a fine likely bigger than the record $2.8 billion that Alibaba paid earlier this year.

The penalties could also include suspension of certain operations, delisting or withdrawal of Didi's U.S. shares, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Didi shares have lost about 18% to $11.50 a share since its market debut on June 30 when it started trading at $14 a share.