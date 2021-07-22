European stocks set to maintain buoyant momentum; ECB decision ahead

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher on Thursday, reflecting positive global momentum after a dour start to the trading week.

London's FTSE is seen opening 10 points higher at 7,013, Germany's DAX up 36 points at 15,457, France's CAC 40 up 23 points at 6,487 and Italy's FTSE MIB 70 points higher at 24,718, according to IG.

Investors in the region will be looking out for the latest monetary policy announcement from the European Central Bank on Thursday. The central bank's new inflation target and its possible effects on monetary policy will be the key topic of this week's meeting in Frankfurt.

Earnings will also be watched Thursday to gauge the impact of the pandemic on the business community in Europe, with the latest figures from Unilever, Valeo, Publicis, ABB, Roche and Centrica and Mulberry Group, among others.

The positive start seen for Europe's markets comes amid far more buoyant sentiment than was seen at the start of the week, when there was a rout in global markets amid fears over rising Covid cases and global growth.

U.S. stock index futures were flat in overnight trading on Wednesday, however, although the major averages advanced during regular trading to turn positive for the week.