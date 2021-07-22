Facing high unemployment rates, these formerly incarcerated people are turning to entrepreneurship

When Lawrence Carpenter was released from prison in 2001, he was determined to make a better life for himself and his family. Yet he knew that having a criminal record would make it tough to find a job. "I shouldn't have to live in poverty for the rest of my life because I made a mistake," Carpenter said. The 47-year-old, who lives in Durham, North Carolina, served time twice. He was just 17 when he first went to prison on drug and robbery charges. After serving six years, he returned to selling drugs. It was after his second drug conviction, for which he served 11 months, that he decided to make a change. "I was an entrepreneur ... but I was just in the wrong game," said Carpenter, who was newly married before serving his second stint.

Lawrence Carpenter began his business, Superclean Professional Janitorial Service, after serving time in prison. He now teaches the formerly incarcerated in the Inmates to Entrepreneurs program. Madeline Hiller | Inmates to Entrepreneurs

Brian Hamilton, director of Inmates to Entrepreneurs, teaches a one-day course at Gaston Correctional Center in Dallas, N.C. in 2018. Allie Thomas | Inmates to Entrepreneurs

Through Inmates to Entrepreneurs, the formerly incarcerated take an eight-week course and are taught the basics of starting a business, such as the type of company to start, how to service customers and how to make a profit. Since the pandemic hit, the classes have moved online, allowing the organization to reach more people across the U.S. "Giving people a second chance, a second try is absolutely part of the fabric of our country," Hamilton said. More than 100,000 individuals have taken the courses and about 20% to 30% have started their own companies. Typically they are low-capital services businesses, such as painting, car detailing and house cleaning, Hamilton said. Claudia Shivers is one of those who took the course in 2020 while simultaneously launching a business, Queen Coffee Bean. She had just served almost 11 months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit tax fraud. "Actually looking for a job that paid a living wage, to get one of those is almost impossible," Shivers said. "I had an ankle monitor. "I spent a lot of time just internalizing, just having a lot of self doubt, thinking that I was never going to be any more than the last mistake that I made."

Claudia Shivers at her coffee business, Queen Coffee Bean in High Point, N.C. Madeline Hiller | Inmates to Entrepreneurs