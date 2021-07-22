TikTok star Brooke Monk gained 16 million followers in less than 2 years — here’s her secret

Brooke Monk put up her first TikTok post in September 2019 and since then she's gained 16.1 million followers and 1.2 billion likes on her videos.

In just under two years, Brooke Monk has amassed over 16 million followers on the social media platform TikTok. But, speaking to CNBC, she said that it was never her intention to reach influencer status.

The 18-year-old U.S. influencer told CNBC on the latest episode of "Marketing Media Money" that it was never her aim to attract a lot of followers or become famous, but more about the fact that she really enjoyed making content for social media.

"I love having an audience, I love reading people's comments, I love interacting with people," Monk said, explaining that the aspect of not knowing everyone online almost motivated her to post more because she loved seeing the feedback.

Monk believed the secret to creating popular content on a platform like TikTok was to make the posts about things that people can relate to, "like little mundane things that everyone's experienced in their life."

She also said it was key for influencers to listen to feedback from their audience, as well as being positive and uplifting on social media.

"I feel like the majority of audiences start to feel disconnected from their influencers when they get too big and then they don't really care about their audience anymore," Monk said.