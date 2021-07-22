NFL warns teams could forfeit games, lose money if Covid outbreaks occur among unvaccinated players

General view of the NFL Shield logo on the field before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium.

The National Football League plans to operate as normal as possible for the upcoming 2021 season and told teams they would forfeit games and lose money if Covid outbreaks occur due to unvaccinated players.

In a memo obtained by CNBC, the NFL informed team executives and head coaches that it doesn't plan to reschedule games as it did during the 2020 season due to outbreaks. Instead, the league wrote, "postponements will only occur if required by government authorities, medical experts, or at the [NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's] discretion."

The NFL notes most of its teams have vaccinated 100 percent of their top staff and set up protocols for staff who aren't vaccinated. In addition, the league said more than 75 percent of "players are in the process of being vaccinated, and more than half the clubs have vaccination rates greater than 80 percent of their players."

If games are moved or canceled due to unvaccinated individuals, teams and players could also face financial penalties.

For players, guaranteed money in contracts can become unguaranteed, and they could be fined under conduct detrimental language. The NFL players union warned its constituency of the league's stance on postponing games, urging unvaccinated players to seek vaccination and avoid contract issues via conduct detrimental.

On the team front, "the club experiencing the outbreak will be responsible for all additional expenses incurred by the opposing team and will also be required to pay any shortfall between actual and expected payment to the VTS (visiting team's share) pool." In addition, clubs that suffer forfeits will have losses attached to their record, threatening postseason chances.