Santoli’s Thursday market notes: Indexes ease off the gas after two-day runaway rally

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
NYSE
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.
- Some mild indigestion after a two-day buying binge. Lethargic indexes propped by a few massive growth stocks, profit-taking dragging down most issues as Treasury yields fail to hold an early lift. Overall, some modest spillback from the V bounce off yet another mild pullback and test of the S&P 500's 50-day average.