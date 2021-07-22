Southwest and American Airlines finally turned a profit, but Covid risks loom: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's Pippa Stevens brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com's airlines reporter Leslie Josephs explains why airlines might have a hard time staying profitable in 2021. Plus, Twitter and Snap beat Wall Street expectations with strong second-quarter earnings.



American, Southwest post quarterly profits, boosted by travel surge, federal aid

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines posted second-quarter profits Thursday, getting a lift from federal aid and a surge in travel demand. Fort Worth, Texas-based American reported net income of $19 million, snapping five consecutive quarters of losses, thanks in part to more than $1 billion in federal payroll support. Revenue for the three months ended June 30 came in at $7.48 billion, up from just $1.6 billion a year earlier and ahead of Wall Street analysts' forecasts, as customers returned to the skies in droves. Adjusting for one-time items, American had a loss of $1.1 billion or $1.69 as share. American said it plans to pay down $15 billion in debt by 2025. The most indebted of the U.S. airlines, American had a total debt of about $48 billion as of the end of the first quarter, according to FactSet.

Twitter posts fastest revenue growth since 2014 in pandemic rebound

Twitter shares rose as much as 9% in extended trading on Thursday after the social media company announced second-quarter earnings that came in stronger than analysts had anticipated. Twitter's revenue grew 74% year over year in the quarter, according to a shareholder letter, with the company citing "a broad increase in advertiser demand." In the prior quarter, revenue had risen 28%. Growth accelerated as the company lapped a quarter when revenue declined by almost 19%, resulting in the strongest growth since 2014. The number of monetizable daily active users, or Twitter users who view advertising on the site, grew by 11%, Twitter said.

Snap pops more than 16% on earnings beat and user growth