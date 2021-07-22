Anxious about the easing of Covid restrictions? Here are 7 tips to help deal with it

LONDON — Covid rules have been eased in many places across the world, including in England and parts of the U.S., with rules on mask wearing, social distancing and the number of people who can meet both indoors and outdoors being relaxed.

While this easing of measures is being cheered by many, particularly younger people after almost 16 months of on-off lockdowns, lots of others are feeling anxious about the changes, particularly those with underlying medical conditions and health concerns.

Almost all restrictions were lifted in England on Monday, which was dubbed "Freedom Day" (although it had been delayed for a month due to rising Covid cases as a result of the delta variant). Meanwhile, in the U.S., the CDC eased its Covid guidelines on masks for fully vaccinated people on May 13, saying they didn't need to use them or stay 6 feet apart, "except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance."

Many experts have criticized these relaxing of rules, saying it comes at a time when the infection rate is extremely high, especially among the under-30s. Meanwhile, lots of individuals have expressed concern for their own safety and the safety of others, particularly those who may be clinically vulnerable such as cancer patients or disabled people.

Macmillan Cancer Support was one of many charities that criticized the move to open up, and is offering advice and a support line to anyone affected. It tweeted on Monday that "despite relaxing restrictions, 1 in 5 people with cancer in England feel unable to return to normal life today."

Tim Spector is a professor of genetic epidemiology at King's College London who runs the Zoe Covid Symptom study, an ongoing U.K.-based study which enables the public to enter their Covid symptoms on an app when enables scientists to then analyze the data.

On Monday, Spector and his team published seven tips to help people navigate their newfound freedoms. Here are their simple tips: