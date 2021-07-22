What you should do if you or someone you know is fully vaccinated but tests positive for Covid anyway

High-profile "breakthrough" Covid cases, from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to U.S. gymnast Kara Eaker to several Yankees, are raising questions about what a positive test means for those who are fully vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only counts breakthrough cases that lead to hospitalizations and deaths: Since July 12, it's documented 5,492 such patients (the majority of whom are over the age of 65) out of the more than 160 million people in the U.S. who have been fully vaccinated.

Still, breakthrough cases are not something to ignore, especially with the more transmissible and dangerous delta variant now accounting for 83% of all sequenced Covid cases in the U.S.

"We are concerned that we are seeing more so-called breakthrough infections," Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical advisor told CNBC's Sara Eisen on "Closing Bell" Wednesday. "That's something we obviously don't want to see we're dealing with a highly transmissible virus."

That's because any case of Covid can continue the spread of Covid and its variants, says Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser, chief quality and patient safety officer at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

"If you're vaccinated and have a breakthrough positive case, you want to limit your exposure to others so that we can limit the capacity that the viral variants have both to spread and to continue to mutate," Gonsenhauser says.

Here's what you need to know: