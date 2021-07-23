13% of Americans traded crypto in the past year, survey finds

More than 1 in 10 Americans invested in cryptocurrency over the past year, according to a survey published by the University of Chicago, a sign of the popularity of digital currencies like bitcoin and ethereum.

Specifically, 13% bought or traded crypto in the past 12 months — by comparison, 24% of Americans invested in stocks over the same time period, according to the survey.

Investors were likely spurred by a run-up in crypto prices earlier this year. Indeed, most crypto investors (61%) bought in over the past six months, according to NORC, a research group at the university that published the survey.

More from Personal Finance:

The national eviction ban ends in 9 days

These summer activities can impact your taxes

Here's how to tap your house for cash

Bitcoin hit a high of around $63,000 in mid-April, a 116% jump from about $29,000 at the beginning of 2021.

Coinbase, the largest digital currency exchange in the U.S., went public in mid-April. And celebrities like Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk have also expressed enthusiasm for crypto investments. In May, Tesla said it would accept bitcoin as payment for vehicle purchases. (Musk has since suspended those plans due to environmental concerns relative to bitcoin mining.)

Yet digital currencies can also fluctuate wildly in value.

As of Friday morning, bitcoin had fallen to around $32,000 — about half its April highs, but still a roughly 10% gain for the year.