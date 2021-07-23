Earnings and the Federal Reserve are next big catalysts as stocks enter week ahead on an upswing

Traders at the New York Stock Exchange, July 20, 2021. Source: NYSE

Here comes one of the biggest market weeks of the summer. First, the Federal Reserve meets Tuesday and Wednesday. While no action is expected, there could be some mention of the central bank's possible wind down of its bond program. That could move the markets since the tapering of the central bank's bond purchases is seen as the first step on the way to interest rate hikes. Then there are about 165 S&P 500 companies releasing earnings reports, including the biggest tech names— Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook. Tesla is reporting, as are industrial heavy weights Boeing and Caterpillar. There are slew of consumer names, including Procter & Gamble and McDonald's. There is also important economic news. The second quarter is expected to be the peak period for post-pandemic growth, and gross domestic product for the quarter will be released Thursday. On Friday, the Fed's favorite inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditure inflation index, is released.

Fresh highs for major indexes

The three major U.S. stock indexes enter the busy week with fresh closing records. The Dow closed above 35,000 for the first time on Friday. The S&P 500 gained 1% to close at 4,411.79, and the Nasdaq Composite ended the day up 1%.

"I think earnings are going to be the show, and if the pattern we've seen thus far continues next week, and it's likely it will, that's going to find a market that has a path of least resistance to the upside and I think that's good news," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities.

According to Refinitiv, earnings for the second quarter are looking to be up 78.1%. "It's going to be crazy," said Hogan. "I think the order of magnitude of earnings beats is still underappreciated, and I think that will continue next week: 87% of companies are beating estimates." Hogan said early in earnings season, stocks of companies that beat expectations did not react, but now they are and that should continue. The fact a handful of the biggest market cap stocks — like Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet — are reporting so close to each other could have an impact. "This is like the World Series of earnings smack in the middle of summer," he said.

Stocks rebound

Investors will also be watching the behavior of markets themselves. Stocks ended the week with solid gains, but the bruising sell-off Monday has left its mark. Some strategists say it could have been a warning sign for more turbulence later in the quarter. Stocks took their cue from the 10-year Treasury yield, which was falling Monday on fears the delta variant of Covid could slow global growth. The yield hit a low of 1.12% early Tuesday before reversing. As the benchmark yield rose, stocks rallied. For now, stocks seem to be set for more gains. The Dow closed the past week at 35,061.55, up about 1%. The S&P 500 gained 1.9% for the week, ending at 4,411.79. The Nasdaq climbed 2.8% week-to-date, and the small-cap Russell 2000 rose 2.1%.