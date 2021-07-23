Microsoft gets new Street-high price target from Citi. Why one trader says 'it’s a staple within your portfolio'

Microsoft stock jumped to an all-time high after Citi bestowed it a Street-high price target of $378 per share. The firm called the tech titan the "best" in megacap software ahead of its earnings report next week.

"It's a staple within your portfolio, and you need to have it," Blue Line Capital founder and President Bill Baruch said Thursday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

"At the end of the day, it's a stock that continues to have a different story that powers it to a new level," he added, pointing to the company's recent information technology spending and other fundamental characteristics.

Baruch also called attention to Microsoft's history of reporting strong earnings, highlighting its "earnings growth at a 40% clip for the last several years, year over year."

"I think the very strong balance sheet is something to lean on as well," he added.

Furthermore, "the technical landscape within this stock has been tremendous," Baruch said, zooming into the chart.