European stocks retreat as investors watch corporate earnings, Covid cases

European stocks pulled back Monday, tracking lackluster global sentiment as investors monitored corporate earnings and looked ahead to a key meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.4% in early trade, with autos shedding 1.4% to lead losses while basic resources was the sole sector in positive territory, gaining 0.8%.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Monday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling sharply along with mainland Chinese markets. Regulatory pressure and an acrimonious start to a summit between China and the U.S. pushed down tech and education stocks in the region.

Stateside, U.S. stock futures fell in early premarket trade on Monday ahead of a huge week of big tech earnings. Investors are also looking ahead to the Federal Open Market Committee meeting later this week for hints as to when the central bank may begin tapering its stimulus program.