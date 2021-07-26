Former Wyoming U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi seriously injured in bike accident, was flown to hospital

Then Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., participates in the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on "Stabilizing Premiums in the Individual Insurance Market for 2018: State Flexibility" on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.

Former U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming was seriously injured in a bicycle accident Friday near the Republican's home in Gillette and that night was life-flighted to a hospital in Colorado, it was revealed Monday afternoon.

The 77-year-old's Twitter account said "the extent of Enzi's injuries, and the details of the bicycle accident are unknown at this time."

"The family asks for your prayers," said the tweet Monday, which was signed by "Team Enzi."

Enzi, who served four terms in the Senate before retiring in January, was flown to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado, the tweet said.

The post that that medical staff there are continuing to evaluate his condition.

Enzi's son Brad Enzi tweeted over the weekend, "One of the best basketball fans in the country needs giant prayers tonight after a bike wreck and life flight last night.

"Also happens to be my GOAT Dad. Any and all prayers and thoughts accepted no denomination or creed preferred. Just lift him up!," Brad tweeted.