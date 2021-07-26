U.S.-China meeting off to a tense start as Beijing official says relations are in a 'stalemate'

The U.S. and China flags stand behind a microphone awaiting the arrival of then-U.S. Senator John McCain for a press conference at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing on April 9, 2009.

BEIJING — Another high-level meeting between U.S. and Chinese officials — this time in the Chinese city of Tianjin, just outside of Beijing — began with criticism.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng said during talks Monday with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman that the two countries' relationship "is now in a stalemate and faces serious difficulties," according to an English-language press release from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Fundamentally, it is because some Americans portray China as an 'imagined enemy,'" the release said, adding, "We urge the United States to change its highly misguided mindset and dangerous policy."

The statement said, however, China still wanted to work with the U.S., on the condition leaders "change course" and adhere to Chinese interests.

The U.S. Embassy in Beijing did not immediately have a comment when contacted by CNBC.

Tensions between the U.S. and China have escalated in the last several years. Former U.S. President Donald Trump used tariffs and sanctions in an attempt to address longstanding criticism against China, such as unequal market access, lack of intellectual property protection and forcing businesses to transfer technology in order to operate in the country.