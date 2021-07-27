Asia-Pacific stocks edge higher; China's June industrial profits data ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific edged higher in Tuesday morning trade after the major indexes on Wall Street notched record closing highs once again.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.15% while the Topix index advanced 0.43%. South Korea's Kospi traded 0.71% higher.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.25%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.16% higher.

Investors will monitor stocks in Hong Kong after their Monday tumble amid regulatory fears in China's technology and private education sectors.

Geopolitical concerns may also weigh on investor sentiment in the region, after a high-level meeting between U.S. and Chinese officials ended with criticism on both sides.

Looking ahead, China's industrial profits data for June is set to be out at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.