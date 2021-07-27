Biden says vaccine mandate for all federal employees is under consideration following VA order

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the state of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., April 6, 2021.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday his administration is weighing whether to require federal employees to be vaccinated for the coronavirus as the highly contagious delta variant spreads throughout the U.S.

"That's under consideration right now," Biden told reporters when asked if he would impose a vaccine mandate for all government workers.

The president's remarks came as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed its guidance on wearing masks indoors.

The Biden administration had previously discouraged federal agencies from requiring vaccination for on-site work.

But on Monday, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced it would order its health-care workers to get inoculated, making it the first federal agency to impose such a mandate.