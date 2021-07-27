China critic Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama violated stock disclosure law, sold Alibaba option

Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville, a Republican from Alabama, stands for a photo at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., November 9, 2020.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville ran for office while arguing for the "rule of law" and criticizing China — but in less than eight months on the job, the Alabama Republican has broken a federal financial transparency law, while also selling stock options of China's leading e-commerce company.

Tuberville, a newly disclosed financial disclosure report reveals, failed as required by the STOCK Act to file disclosures of about 130 stock and stock options trades executed from January through May within a maximum 45-day window mandated by that law, which applies to members of Congress.

The trades ranged in total value from $894,000 to more than $3.5 million, according to the report filed Friday. The report lists values in ranges, not in absolute terms.

Those trades included a Jan. 25 sale of stock put options for Alibaba Group Holding Limited, the giant Chinese e-commerce company.

The sale of the put options — which would give their holders the right to sell Alibaba at a share price of $230 by Sept. 19 — was valued at $15,001 to $50,000.

The sale came after Tuberville, a former college football coach and Donald Trump ally who has blasted China's government, divested an investment in Alibaba in mid-2020, months before winning election to the Senate.

The trades and Tuberville's failure to report them by the STOCK Act deadline were revealed by Business Insider.

Business Insider noted that Tuberville also had bought and sold stocks and stock options in companies "in a variety of companies particularly sensitive to the" Covid pandemic, including Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson and 3M, even as he sat on the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

The late filing by Tuberville is just the latest in a series of controversies involving individual stock trades by members of Congress, who are allowed to buy and sell shares in individual companies, many of which are affected by federal legislation.

Last year, federal prosecutors investigated stock sales, in advance of a coronavirus-fueled stock share price plunge, by and related to Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C. Sen. Jim Inhofe of R-Okla., then-Sen Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

Those probes ended without charges being filed — but the investigations and details about the controversial trades were widely publicized at the time Tuberville was running for office.

A Tuberville spokeswoman told CNBC that the former Auburn University coach had not even known about the individual stock and stock option trades detailed by Business Insider and that as a result also had not known they needed to be disclosed by the STOCK Act's deadline.

She said Tuberville has financial advisors who handle his stock trading — but she would not identify those managers when CNBC asked who they were.

The spokeswoman said in an email, "Senator Tuberville has long had financial advisors who actively manage his portfolio without his day-to-day involvement."

"Senator Tuberville was unaware that the specific transactions reported in this particular periodic transaction report occurred," she said.

"Upon becoming aware of the transactions, the Senator expeditiously prepared and submitted this report to the Senate Ethics Committee," she said.

"The Senator has put processes in place for timely reporting moving forward," the spokeswoman added.

A number of senators eyed by federal investigators last year likewise had said they did not personally conduct trades for their stock portfolios.

CNBC asked whether anyone from Tuberville's office would be disciplined for its failure to comply with the STOCK Act deadline, and whether Tuberville would get rid of his portfolio management team.

The spokeswoman did not answer either question.

When asked about Alibaba, the spokeswoman noted that she had told reporters earlier this year that Tuberville's investment in Alibaba shares had been less than $5,000, and that once he became aware that he owned the stock in early 2020 "he instructed his advisors to divest in the stock."

That divestment occurred in almost the middle of 2020, on June 1 of that year, she said.