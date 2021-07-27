Here are Wall Street's favorite value stocks that should benefit from the economic reopening

An Alaska Airlines Q400 operated by Horizon Air takes off from at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport International Airport one day after Horizon Air ground crew member Richard Russell stole a similar plane from the airport.
Jason Redmond | AFP | Getty Images
Investors continue to monitor the highly transmissible Covid-19 delta variant, but some strategists believe the economic recovery remains intact despite pandemic concerns.
If the economy continues to reopen, certain value stocks are poised to thrive.