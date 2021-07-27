Schumer, Democrats push Biden to extend federal student loan payment pause as deadline nears

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) looks down the hall after speaking to reporters following the Senate Democrats weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 20, 2021.

Key Democrats on Tuesday urged President Joe Biden to extend the federal student loan payment suspension, arguing failure to continue the policy would burden borrowers and hamper the economic recovery.

The Biden administration has paused payments, interest accumulation and collections on loans held by the Education Department through Sept. 30. The policy took effect last year as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the U.S. economy.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., pushed Tuesday for Biden to extend the moratorium at least through March. They also renewed their calls for the president to forgive up to $50,000 per borrower in federal student debt through executive action.

"We urge President Biden to act with urgency," Pressley told reporters. "Failure to act would be unconscionable, would undermine our economic recovery."

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond when asked if Biden planned to extend the pause on payments or forgive any federal student debt.