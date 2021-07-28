Americans say they need to have $500,000 in savings to feel financially secure, survey finds

More than a year into the Covid crisis, most people have a clearer picture of what it means to be financially secure.

When asked how much money they need to have saved to consider themselves financially healthy, Americans put the number at $516,433, on average, according to a new report by financial services company Personal Capital. About 20% said they would need more than $1,000,000.

Although responses varied widely, most said having $500,000 in the bank would be enough to cover bills and expenses, as well as future needs, including some retirement savings, without worry, the report found.

"For the average working American, $500,000 would be plenty of money," said certified financial planner Dave Totah, a senior wealth advisor at Exencial Wealth Advisors in Frisco, Texas.

Generally, personal finance experts recommend having three months to six months — or even longer — of living expenses on hand in case of an emergency. For retirement, there are a few simple rules of thumb, such as saving 10 times your income by retirement age.

For many, the pandemic has been a financial wake-up call that's prompted them to rethink how they plan for their futures. Still, most people struggle to save enough for a comfortable cash cushion.