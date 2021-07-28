Bob Odenkirk in stable condition after suffering a 'heart-related' incident on set of 'Better Call Saul'

Actor Bob Odenkirk is in stable condition at a New Mexico hospital after suffering a heart attack while on the set of AMC's "Better Call Saul."

Odenkirk, 58, collapsed on Tuesday while working in Albuquerque, New Mexico and was brought via ambulance to a local hospital.

"We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident," representatives for the actor said in a statement Wednesday. "He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery."

Odenkirk's son, Nate Odenkirk, also tweeted Wednesday "He's going to be okay."

The sixth and final season of "Better Call Saul" was a little more than halfway completed, sources told THR. It is unclear how long production will be shut down, but pandemic-related delays have already pushed the Sony-produced series' return date into 2022.

"Better Call Saul" is a prequel to "Breaking Bad" and stars Odenkirk as Saul Goodman, a sleazy lawyer. Odenkirk has received four Emmy nominations for the role.