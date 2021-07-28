Chinese tech giants are snapping up gaming studios around the world – here are some potential ramifications

People play computer games at an internet cafe in Fuyang, China's Anhui province. Lu Qijian | Visual China Group | Getty Images

LONDON – After decades of the U.S. and Japan dominating the gaming space, China's influence is growing as its tech giants snap up gaming studios around the world. Now, some experts think video games could look a little different in the coming years as a result. Questions are being asked about whether the Chinese owners of U.S. and European studios will try to influence the games they make, or indeed use them to promote Chinese values. It remains to be seen but subtle changes could happen in the coming years, according to some experts. "Some of these values might be different from what many expect," British-Chinese writer Lu-Hai Liang told CNBC. "For example, Chinese female gamers are a massive market (500 million) and there have been many female-focused games and game studios that revel in this sector." Thomas David, a semiconductor engineer in the U.S., told CNBC that he thinks gamers could start to see more titles where the "good guy" is Chinese and the "bad guy" is from the West, for example. China's own gaming market is heavily regulated. It does not allow games that contain certain political views, gambling, gore, nudity and many other things to be released and sold in its home market. The movie industry is equally strict, with U.S. films having to be adapted before they can be released in China.

Exporting Chinese culture

"This area — how China could use games to export its culture — is incredibly important and largely missed," Abishur Prakash, co-founder of the Center for Innovating the Future, told CNBC. "China has several ways it can take its ideals to the world through games, and build a new kind of global power," said Prakash. "One way is by banning certain topics, like Taiwan or human rights, from being discussed," he said. China could also establish "new centers within games that help showcase China's power," or use games to build its financial and commercial power, he said. "The next Chinese games might only allow users to purchase items in digital Yuan," said Prakash. "Or, the Chinese games might have Chinese platforms, like TikTok, embedded into them."

Others doubt that Chinese owners of Western gaming studios will try to change the games that get sold in the West. "I would be very skeptical of something like that happening," Louise Shorthouse, a senior games analyst at Ampere Analysis, told CNBC. Steven Bailey, principal analyst at Omida, told CNBC that "Chinese companies have had involvement in various Western game companies and content for quite some time, and understand that successfully making games for the West will not be supported by such changes." He added: "Conversely, anyone releasing a game in China will need to adapt it for that market."

Tencent's sprawling investments