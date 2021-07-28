Athleta's latest salvo against Lululemon and Nike: Women's wellness platform

In this article GPS

An employee rings up a customer's purchases at the Athleta store in New York. Ron Antonelli | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Gap's Athleta announced Wednesday it is launching AthletaWell, a digital platform that will offer workout content and supervised spaces for women to chat about topics ranging from mental health to body positivity. The service, which will be a benefit of its loyalty program, allows Athleta to tap the power of the endorsement deals it has made with marquee names like Olympic athletes Simone Biles and Allyson Felix, while building a deeper relationship with its customers. Both women will appear on AthletaWell at some point, the company said. AthletaWell's debut comes as the athleisure market is seeing explosive growth. With consumers increasingly embracing comfort, the category swelled to account for 33% of apparel sales last year, according to Maria Rugolo, an analyst at market researcher NPD Group. In 2019, activewear sales made up 27% of total apparel sales, NPD said. The growth has drawn new players, making it more competitive than ever. In addition to behemoths like Nike, Adidas and Under Armour, smaller labels such as Vuori, Outdoor Voices, Alo Yoga and Nobull have joined the fray. Other big-box chains don't want to miss the action, either. From Kohl's to Dick's Sporting Goods to Target, activewear is a priority.

Building loyalty

For Athleta, the hope is that AthletaWell will allow the retailer to hold its grip on existing customers while also enticing more to join its loyalty program. Gap laid out a plan last week to make it easier for shoppers to rack up points across its four brands, which include Old Navy, Banana Republic and its namesake Gap. The retailer's credit card holders will automatically be added to the program, while others can sign up free of charge. Over 50% of Athleta's sales today come from loyalty members, the company said, and a loyalty member spends two-times more money, on average, than a regular customer. Loyalty programs also provide retailers with important insights into customers' habits, which can help guide future product development. "This is really about deepening our engagement with existing customers, and we know there's value in building brand loyalty," Chief Digital Officer Kim Waldmann said in an interview at Athleta's flagship location in New York City. "And loyal customers drive word of mouth. ... We think we can bring in a wider community of people into the brand." AthletaWell has been years in the making, and has been in limited beta testing with selected shoppers for about a month, according to Waldmann. Athleta will be working with Obe Fitness to offer workout content each week. The company recently participated in Obe's $15 million Series A funding round. Both businesses will be collaborating on a long-term basis to design apparel lines and plan events for loyalty members, Waldmann said.

Tapping endorsement deals

Another perk of AthletaWell is the chance to talk to top female influencers, including trained therapists, yoga practitioners and nutritionists, who will lead conversations around women's health and fitness via a digital message board. Users will also be able to attend influencers' virtual office hours to seek one-on-one advice.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards AthletaWell will become a benefit of Athleta's rewards program. It offers workout content and spaces to chat with other women on topics ranging from mental health to body positivity. Source: Athleta PR