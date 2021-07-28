Here's what's in the $550 billion bipartisan infrastructure deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell meets with Senators Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, Rob Portman, Bill Cassidy and Lisa Murkowski gather in McConnell's office at the Capitol on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

After weeks of haggling behind closed doors, a bipartisan group of senators on Wednesday finally reached an agreement on the key details of a sweeping infrastructure bill that will include $550 billion in new spending.

The legislation would pour federal money into physical infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, passenger rails, drinking water and waste water systems, as well as expanding high-speed internet and climate-related infrastructure. The White House says the investments will add an average 2 million jobs per year as part of President Joe Biden's agenda.

Significant details are unknown about the bill, which has yet to be released in full — especially regarding its offsets. Here's what we know so far, according to a fact sheet from the White House: