Senators announce a bipartisan infrastructure deal, test vote could come as soon as Wednesday

The lead GOP negotiators on the bipartisan infrastructure legislation, L-R, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) speak to reporters after meeting privately with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) at the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Key senators on Wednesday announced they reached a bipartisan infrastructure deal, but it was unclear if the plan had enough votes to pass as Majority Leader Chuck Schumer prepared to push it through the chamber.

"We now have an agreement on the major issues," said Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, the lead GOP negotiator. "We are prepared to move forward."

The Democrat leading her party's infrastructure effort, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, also said "we've got a deal" with "most" of the bill text completed, according to NBC News. She said she spoke to President Joe Biden, who is "excited to move this forward."

Schumer, D-N.Y., said the chamber could hold a procedural vote to advance the plan as soon as Wednesday night. The measure will need 60 votes to advance, or 10 Republicans if all 50 members of the Democratic caucus back it.

Four other Republicans joined Portman in announcing the deal after they met with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. It was unclear how many more GOP senators were prepared to advance the plan.