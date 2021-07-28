Former New York state Senate Libertarian candidate arrested on Trump Capitol riot charges

Included in a D.O.J. Statement of facts, photo (circled in yellow) shows Daniel Christmann entering the U.S Capitol on Jan. 6th, 2021.

A Brooklyn, New York, plumber who ran as a Libertarian candidate for the New York state Senate last fall was arrested Wednesday by the FBI at his home for invading the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot with a mob of Trump supporters.

The 38-year-old defendant, Daniel Christmann, posted photos and videos from inside the Capitol that day on his Instagram account, which has the handle "dannyforsenate," according to a filing in Brooklyn federal court. Two people tipped off authorities about those Instagram posts, that filing said.

Surveillance video images show Christmann outside and inside the Capitol as well, the filing revealed.

In one such image, Christmann is seen "speaking or shouting" while standing in a crowd outside the Capitol in front of law-enforcement officers lined up to prevent people in the mob from getting inside, the filing said.

The FBI identified Christmman from the crowd photos by comparing the images of him with his Instagram acount and a New York Police Department booking photo for his Aug. 14, 2020, arrest on charges of criminal mischief, making graffiti and possession of graffiti instruments.

Christmann admitted in multiple conversations on that Instagram account in the week following the riot that he had been part of the horde that swarmed in and around the Capitol, interrupting a joint session of Congress that was confirming the election of President Joe Biden, that filing says.

"Yeah im not going to lie," Christmann responded on Jan. 7, when one follower asked if he had "stormed the capitol," according to the court filing, which was a "statement of facts" in the case written by an FBI agent.

The FBI identified Christmann by comparing images on his Instagram account

Christmann is charged with knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building with the intent of disrupting government business, and uttering loud, threatening or abusive language in the Capitol with the intent of disrupting proceedings of Congress.

He is one of more than 500 people charged in connection with the riot, which began after then-President Donald Trump urged a crowd at a rally outside the White House to march to the Capitol and fight against the certification of Biden's Electoral College victory over him.