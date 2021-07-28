NYC mayoral race favorite Eric Adams privately seeks partnerships with business leaders

Eric Adams, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, speaks during a campaign appearance in Brooklyn, New York, June 11, 2021.

Eric Adams may not be the mayor of New York, but he is already starting to privately seek an alliance with several of the city's most influential business leaders.

Adams, the overwhelming favorite to win the mayor's race in the fall, started speaking to executives just after he secured the Democratic nomination earlier this month following a grueling primary, according to people familiar with the matter. Those who declined to be named do so in order to speak freely about private conversations.

Adams' attempt to reach an understanding with the wealthy executives comes after Mayor Bill de Blasio battled with business leaders for years. The two-term Democratic mayor has called for raising taxes on the wealthy and has reportedly ignored business leaders' suggestions on how to handle the Covid pandemic.

"Breath of fresh air and very promising," said a longtime Wall Street executive who met with Adams in recent days. This person said Adams wants to work with business leaders and various experts to help recruit top talent to work at City Hall.

Kathryn Wylde, the CEO of pro-business group Partnership for New York City, said she heard from Adams shortly after he won the primary. Adams said he wanted to hear her ideas on how to create a better relationship between City Hall and business leaders, she told CNBC.

The organization, which has over 300 members, plans to host an in-person meet-and-greet for Adams in September, barring any new Covid restrictions. All members are invited to the gathering. Previously, Adams took part in several virtual meetings with the group.

The Partnership for New York City's executive committee includes J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former hedge fund executive John Paulson.

Politico reported that Dimon called Adams to congratulate him and the two expressed interest in working together. The outlet also said Adams chatted with billionaire and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg.

Charles Phillips, a former president of tech giant Oracle and a previous co-chair of veteran Citigroup executive Ray McGuire's primary campaign for mayor, has recently met with Adams, a person familiar with the matter explained.

Billionaire and Gristedes grocery store founder John Catsimatidis was photographed with Adams at the famed Italian restaurant Rao's.