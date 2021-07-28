Shake-up in Chinese stocks raises questions over the future of international investing

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

The latest volatility in China — with regulators in Beijing attempting to rein in several sectors of the Chinese economy — is only the latest blow for international investors.

"The invest-in-China mantra has always been based on the idea that China was going to be the next big global power, so that's where I need to be," said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak. "That's being rethought. How can you discount risk when it's not clear what China will do?"

Even before this latest issue with China, international investing has been a difficult game. Now, international fund managers say it's getting even harder.

"A lot of investors have given up on international investing," said Brendan Ahern, who runs KraneShares ETFs, which focuses on investing in China. "If you are an international advisor, and you have had 10 years of underperformance, you are constantly defending why you are invested overseas."

Indeed, international fund managers have been on the defensive for some time. China has been underperforming the U.S. for more than a decade, but because China is such a heavy weighting in emerging markets funds, those emerging markets have also underperformed:

U.S. vs. China and emerging markets

(last 10 years)

S&P 500 up 240%

China (MCHI) up 35%

Emerging Markets (EEM) up 7%

Source: FactSet

Still, the rest of the developed world, including Europe, Japan, and even countries that are often considered "developed" such as Korea, have also underperformed the U.S.

U.S. vs. other developed/advanced markets

(last 10 years)

S&P 500 up 240%

Japan (Nikkei) up 184%

South Korea up 130%

Europe (EAFE) up 37%

Source: FactSet

Why has the U.S. consistently outperformed? John Davi, who runs Astoria Advisors, which uses ETFs to allocate investments around the world, said the U.S. has proven to be a "higher quality" market. "International markets can outperform for a year or two, but then the U.S. always comes back," he said.

"The U.S. is a higher quality market, and much of the rest of the world is lower quality," he said. "Low quality can outperform for short periods, but not in the long run. In the 25 years I have been doing this, growth and quality have always outperformed in the long run, and for the most part that means the U.S. markets."