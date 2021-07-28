Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: PayPal, Facebook, Ford and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after the bell.

Facebook — Shares of the social media giant fell more than 3% after warning of significant growth slowdown as it reported quarterly earnings. Facebook surpassed analysts' estimates for earnings and revenue, and reported its fastest revenue growth, 56%, since 2016.

PayPal — PayPal's stock tumbled over 7% after hours following a miss on its second-quarter earnings and lower than expected guidance for the third quarter. The payments company reported earnings of $1.15 per share for the second quarter, beating analysts' estimates by 3 cents per share.

Ford — The automaker's stock rose more than 2% after it raised its 2021 outlook, saying it's selling more cars that are more expensive. Ford reported second-quarter earnings Wednesday afternoon of 13 cents per share, which slightly missed analysts' estimates due to the ongoing global shortage of semiconductor chips.

Qualcomm — Qualcomm shares rose 3% in extended trading after it reported quarterly earnings that beat analyst estimates and gave positive guidance for the fourth quarter. The company reported earnings of $1.92 per share and revenue of $8 billion.

