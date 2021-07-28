Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Alphabet, Starbucks, Boeing and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Alphabet — Shares of the Google parent popped more than 3% on the back of the company's stellar quarterly earnings. Alphabet registered a 69% jump in advertising revenue in the second quarter, while it posted an EPS of $27.26, crushing expectations of $19.34 per share, according to Refinitiv. YouTube revenue came in over $7 billion, up 83% from last year.

Starbucks — The stock fell about 2.4% despite the company reporting fiscal third-quarter sales and profit topping Wall Street's estimates. The coffee chain posted earnings of $1.01 per share and $7.5 billion in revenue, as same-store sales rebounded both in the U.S. and overseas. Starbucks also raised its fiscal 2021 earnings-per-share forecast.

Microsoft — Shares edged down about 0.5% despite beating on both top and bottom lines in its quarterly earnings report. The tech company posted earnings of $2.17 per share, while analysts were looking for earnings of $1.92 per share, according to Refinitiv. The company's quarterly revenue of $46.15 billion also beat Wall Street estimates. However, Microsoft's revenue from device makers for Windows licenses in the quarter fell 3%.

McDonald's — Shares of the restaurant chain slipped 1.8% despite the company reporting better-than-expected results in its second-quarter report. McDonald's earned an adjusted $2.37 in earnings per share on $5.89 billion in revenue, compared with respective projections of $2.11 and $5.6 billion, according to Refinitiv. The stock had gained for six straight days ahead of the report.

Boeing — The aircraft maker popped 5.6% after it reported a surprise quarterly profit of 40 cents per share, with analysts having anticipated a loss of 83 cents per share. Revenue also exceeded estimates, helped by higher jet deliveries as aircraft demand rebounds from a pandemic slump.

Pfizer — Shares of the drug maker are up by more than 2% after the company reported earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $18.9 billion, beating analysts' estimates for the second quarter. It also raised its full-year forecast, saying it anticipates strong sales of its Covid-19 vaccine to continue.

Spotify — The stock sank about 7% after Spotify reported a loss of 19 cents per share for the second quarter, which is 18 cents higher than the loss projected by Wall Street analysts. The music streaming service also reported that its monthly active user numbers fell below its prior guidance.

Generac – Shares of the backup generator company slid more than 5% following the company's second-quarter results. Generac beat top- and bottom-line estimates for the period and posted record sales of $920 million, but the company said it's experienced higher input costs due to rising commodities and logistics prices.

Mondelez International — The global snack maker saw its shares dip more than 2% after it released its latest quarterly results. Mondelez posted per-share earnings of 66 cents, beating a Refinitiv forecast of 65 cents per share. Mondelez, which owns brands including Oreo and Ritz, saw revenue of $6.6 billion during the three months ended June 30.

Advanced Micro Devices — AMD's stock climbed about 5% higher after the company reported earnings of 63 cents per share, 9 cents higher than what analysts polled by Refinitiv expected. AMD also posted revenue of $3.85 billion, beating a forecast of $3.62 billion. The chip maker issued strong third-quarter revenue guidance and raised its full-year revenue guidance.

Teladoc Health — The telehealth company fell nearly 2% after Teladoc reported a wider-than-expected loss for the second quarter. Membership also grew just 1% year over year. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to hold from buy following the report.

Activision Blizzard — Activision Blizzard shares added about 3% as the video game company's employees are set to stage a walkout to demand better working conditions, particularly for women and other marginalized people. The state of California sued the company, alleging rampant sexual harassment and discrimination.

— CNBC's Tanaya Macheel, Pippa Stevens, Jesse Pound and Yun Li contributed reporting