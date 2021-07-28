Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: McDonald's, Boeing, Pfizer, Spotify and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

McDonald's (MCD) – The restaurant chain reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.37 per share, compared to a $2.11 consensus estimate, with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. U.S. same-store sales surged 25.9% while global comps were up 40.5%, both above analyst estimates.

Boeing (BA) – Boeing reported a surprise profit of 40 cents per share, with analysts having anticipated an 83 cents per share loss. Revenue also exceeded estimates, helped by higher jet deliveries and stronger results from the company's defense and global service operations. Shares rallied 2.2% in the premarket.

Pfizer (PFE) – Pfizer beat estimates by 10 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of 97 cents per share, and revenue above estimates as well. The drugmaker also raised its full-year forecast, anticipating continued strong sales of its Covid-19 vaccine.

Spotify (SPOT) – Spotify fell 3% in the premarket, despite reporting a smaller-than-expected loss for its latest quarter and better-than-expected revenue. The music-streaming service noted that its monthly active user numbers did fall below its prior guidance.

Shopify (SHOP) – Shopify rose 2.1% in premarket trading, after reporting adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.24 per share compared to a 97 cent consensus estimate. The e-commerce platform provider continued to benefit from the boom in online shopping.

Apple (AAPL) – Apple fell 1% in premarket trading after warning that the negative impact of the global chip shortage would worsen this quarter. That caution came after Apple reported quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, beating the $1.01 consensus estimate, and seeing revenue surge past estimates as well.

Alphabet (GOOGL) – Alphabet earned $27.26 per share for its latest quarter, well above the $19.34 consensus estimate. Revenue for the Google parent also trounced estimates amid the ongoing surge in online ad spending. Alphabet shares jumped 3.9% in premarket action.

Microsoft (MSFT) – Microsoft beat estimates by 25 cents with quarterly earnings of $2.17 per share, while revenue beat estimates as well on continued strong growth in the company's cloud computing business. Microsoft continues to benefit from the pandemic shift to working and learning from home. Microsoft added 1.4% in premarket trading.

Starbucks (SBUX) – Starbucks earned an adjusted $1.01 per share for its latest quarter, beating the 78 cent consensus estimate, with revenue beating forecasts as well. The coffee chain did say higher costs for labor and supplies could remain for months to come and the stock fell 2.9% in the premarket.

Visa (V) – Visa came in 14 cents ahead of consensus forecasts with an adjusted quarterly profit of $1.49 per share. The payment network's revenue topped estimates as well. Visa benefited from the rebound in spending on travel and entertainment, but the stock slid 1.3% in premarket trading.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – AMD shares rose 2.3% in premarket action as the chipmaker forecast current-quarter revenue above analyst expectations. It predicts strong demand for chips used in gaming consoles and data centers, following a quarter that saw it beat Street estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Mattel (MAT) – Mattel beat estimates for its latest quarter, and also raised its full-year forecast. The toymaker is expecting continued strong demand for its Barbie and Hot Wheels brands, even as it plans to raise prices. Shares surged 5.4% in the premarket.

Teladoc Health (TDOC) – Teladoc lost 86 cents per share for its latest quarter, wider than the 56 cent loss that Wall Street had been expecting. Revenue did beat forecasts, but the stock is under pressure on weaker-than-expected membership growth for the telehealth service provider. The stock tumbled 9.6% in premarket trading.