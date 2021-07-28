Here's what the major Wall Street analysts said about Boeing second-quarter earnings

The Boeing logo is pictured at its Renton Factory, where the Boeing 737 MAX airliners are built in Renton, Washington on April 20, 2020.

A surprise profit for Boeing in the second quarter gave investors and bullish analysts something to celebrate on Wednesday and sent shares on a rally.

The company earned an adjusted earnings per share of 40 cents, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had penciled in a loss of 83 cents per share. Revenue also topped expectations.