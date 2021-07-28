What to watch today: Wall Street to open flat, with earnings and Fed in focus

Pfizer (PFE) is raising its 2021 sales forecast for its Covid vaccine by nearly 29% to $33.5 billion, as the delta variant spreads and scientists debate whether people need booster shots. In releasing better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue, Pfizer also said Wednesday it sold $7.8 billion in Covid shots in the second quarter. Pfizer fell roughly 1% in premarket trading. (CNBC)



* Biden says Covid vaccine mandate for all federal employees under consideration (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) fell 1% in premarket trading after warning the negative impact of the global chip shortage would worsen this quarter. That caution came after Apple reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $1.30. Revenue surge past estimates as well, driven by a 50% pop in iPhone sales. (CNBC)



Microsoft (MSFT) beat estimates by 25 cents with quarterly earnings of $2.17 per share, while revenue beat estimates as well on continued strong growth in the company's cloud computing business. Microsoft continued to benefit from the pandemic shift to working and learning from home. Microsoft rose slightly in the premarket. (CNBC)



Alphabet (GOOGL) earned $27.26 per share for its latest quarter, well above estimates. Revenue for the Google parent also trounced forecasts, benefiting from the ongoing surge in online ad spending. Alphabet jumped nearly 4% in Wednesday's premarket. (CNBC)

Boeing (BA) reported its first quarterly profit in almost two years Wednesday, boosted by a surge in deliveries of commercial jetliners as airlines began recovering from the pandemic. Earnings of 40 cents per share beat estimates for an 83 cent loss. Revenue of $17 billion also exceeded expectations. The stock jumped about 3.5% in the premarket. (CNBC)

McDonald's (MCD) on Wednesday reported double-digit U.S. same-store sales growth compared with pre-Covid 2019 levels in its latest quarter. Strong demand for its BTS meal promotion and new chicken sandwich boosted those numbers. Per-share earnings of $2.37 and revenue of $5.89 billion both exceeded expectations. McDonald's fell slightly in the premarket. (CNBC)



* Walmart's latest business: Selling its e-commerce tech to other retailers (CNBC)

Labor unions representing 40,000 American Airlines (AAL) pilots and flight attendants say the carrier has failed to provide crews with enough transportation or adequate hotels during layovers, a trend that is depriving them of rest in some cases. A lack of hotel rooms and long wait times for customer service are issues that have also faced airline customers this summer. (CNBC)

Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health. "Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week's individual event finals," USA Gymnastics said in a statement. (NBC News)



* ‘OK not to be OK’: Mental health takes top role at Olympics (AP)