5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Dow futures rise after Fed keeps rates near zero

A trader works behind plexiglass on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., July 28, 2021. Andrew Kelly | Reuters

2. Latest on GDP, jobless claims set before the bell

The latest snapshot of the economic recovery from the Covid pandemic comes at 8:30 a.m. ET, when the Commerce Department releases its first look at second-quarter gross domestic product. Economists expect an 8.4% annual growth rate compared to a 6.4% growth rate in the first quarter. The Labor Department at 8:30 a.m. ET releases its weekly look at initial jobless claims. Economists expect new filings for unemployment benefits to drop to 380,000 last week from the prior week's 419,000. Initial claims for the week ended July 10 of 368,000 matched last month's Covid-era low.

3. Robinhood to make its public debut after pricing IPO

Vlad Tenev, CEO and Co-Founder, Robinhood in his office on July 15, 2021 in Menlo Park, California. Kimberly White | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Robinhood, whose stock trading app surged in popularity among retail investors, is expected to make its debut on the Nasdaq on Thursday. The initial public offering was priced Wednesday night at the low of the range at $38 each, raising about $2 billion and valuing the firm at about $32 billion. However, the company is not without controversy. Earlier this year during the initial meme stock frenzy, Robinhood angered some investors and lawmakers when it restricted trading in some popular stocks following a 10-fold rise in deposit requirements at its clearinghouse.

The company this week disclosed that it's received inquiries from U.S. regulators about whether its employees traded shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment before trading curbs were placed at the end of January.

In June, Robinhood agreed to pay nearly $70 million to settle an investigation by Wall Street's own regulator.

4. Facebook warns about growth, sets vaccine mandate

A giant digital sign is seen at Facebook's corporate headquarters campus in Menlo Park, California, on October 23, 2019. Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images

Facebook shares fell roughly 3.5% in Thursday's premarket, the morning after the social network said revenue growth will slow during the second half of the year. Facebook cited a change in Apple's privacy policies, which it said will hurt the social network's ability to target ads. In its second quarter, Facebook reported earnings of $3.61 per share on revenue of $29.08 billion. Both topped estimates. Daily active users and monthly active users each matched expectations. Facebook will require workers returning to its U.S. offices to be vaccinated, the company also announced Wednesday. "How we implement this policy will depend on local conditions and regulations," Vice president of people Lori Goler said in a statement. Facebook will create processes for those who can't be vaccinated for medical or other reasons, Goler said, adding the company will continue to evaluate its approach outside the U.S.

5. Disney, Apple bring Covid mask requirements back

Guests wear masks. as required. to attend the official re-opening day of the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Joe Burbank | Orlando Sentinel | Getty Images

Disney has amended the mask policy at its U.S.-based theme parks in the wake of new guidance from health and government officials. Starting Friday, the company will require all guests, regardless of vaccination status, to masks in indoor locations at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California. Children under the age of two are exempt from this mandate.

People walk past an Apple retail store on July 13, 2021 in New York City. Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images