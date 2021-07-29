Dating app Bumble to give employees a collective week-long holiday twice a year

Dating app Bumble on Thursday announced the company-wide week off that it implemented last month will become a permanent perk, now giving all workers the same two weeks' paid vacation each year.

Bumble said it was making the company-wide week-long vacation a permanent benefit to its 700 employees twice a year. In addition, the women-led dating app said its employees would now have unlimited paid vacation days with uniform minimums.

In June, Bumble gave all its workers the same week off in an effort to combat burnout, noting that like most people its global team had experienced a "very challenging time during the pandemic."

Tariq Shaukat, president of Bumble, said it had become "increasingly clear that the way that we work, and need to work, has changed and our new policies are a reflection of what really matters and how we can best support our teams in both their work and life."

Bumble also announced updates to other employee policies and benefits.

It said it was not requiring all employees to go back to working in the office full-time after working remotely during the coronavirus pandemic, but it would expect staff to work in the countries in which they are employed. In addition, Bumble said it would be providing employees with access to co-working spaces for those whose living arrangements were not suitable for remote working.

Bumble said it would now be giving employees a minimum of six months paid leave for the birth, adoption or surrogacy of a child and a minimum of four weeks flexible working to transition back into work for caregivers.

Bumble workers would be able to take a minimum of 12 weeks leave a year to take care of a family member.

The company said that an employee who was a victim of domestic violence or another violent crime would be able to take a minimum of 20 days paid leave.

Staff would be able to take a minimum of 15 days paid compassionate leave, Bumble said. This included taking leave following a miscarriage.

Check out: British role-playing game retailer hands staff a £5,000 bonus following bumper lockdown sales