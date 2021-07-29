European markets set for muted open as investors react to earnings, Fed decision

LONDON — European stocks are set for a quiet open as investors digest a fresh round of major corporate earnings and the U.S. Federal Reserve's reiteration of its dovish policy stance.

Britain's FTSE 100 is set to open around 6 points lower at 7,011, Germany's DAX is seen around 29 points lower at 15,541 and France's CAC 40 is expected to drop around 7 points to 6,602, according to IG data.

Shares in Asia-Pacific broadly advanced overnight as Hong Kong's Hang Seng index continued to rebound sharply from a two-day slump earlier in the week.

U.S. stock futures are pointing to a flat open after the Fed left interest rates and asset purchases unchanged. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell cautioned in a press conference Wednesday that although the economy has made progress, it still has some way to go before the central bank would look to tighten its accommodative monetary policy stance.