Consortium prepares bid to buy the UK’s biggest chip plant back off Chinese-owned Nexperia

LONDON – A consortium is raising money from banks and private equity investors to fund a potential bid for silicon wafer manufacturer Newport Wafer Fab, according to a person familiar with the situation who asked to remain anonymous due to the nature of the discussions.

NWF is currently being acquired by Chinese-owned Nexperia but the transaction could be blocked by the U.K. government.

The sale of NWF to Nexperia was initially approved by U.K. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng earlier this month. However, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered national security advisor Stephen Lovegrove to review it after some lawmakers in his party said the takeover raised national security concerns given the geopolitical importance of the semiconductor industry.

The consortium, which plans to submit an alternative plan to the government, includes a prominent semiconductor executive and people previously involved with NWF, according to the CNBC source.

The government is unlikely to ask Nexperia and NWF to "unravel" the deal or force Nexperia to sell 100% of the company, the source said. But it may look to see if there's an alternative plan that's a "win-win" for everyone, the source added.

The compromise could involve asking Nexperia to reduce its position in NWF to less than 25% so that it complies with the U.K.'s National Security and Investment Act, which was introduced in April. It could also involve asking whoever buys NWF to sign some sort of long-term contract with Nexperia so that it still gets the wafers it needs.

The consortium and its investors are watching to see what the government does. "The investors are sitting on the sidelines going: 'Ok, we got the money. Let's go … what's the deal?'" said the CNBC source. "There's plenty of investors for this kind of thing. There's a global shortage of this stuff."

The consortium is rushing to submit its proposal to the government before lawmakers go on their summer vacations in August, bringing Westminster to a standstill.

In the proposal, the consortium plans to argue that Nexperia will likely make it harder for outside organizations to use the manufacturing facility which is based in South Wales, U.K.

NWF is the last "open access" fab in the U.K. and it's used by companies, start-ups, universities and the government for research and development purposes.

Nexperia, which was already a shareholder in NWF, has paid around £63 million ($87.9 million) for NWF, according to the CNBC source. If Nexperia were to sell 75% of NWF in order to comply with the National Security and Investment Act then this would work out at around £50 million.

A U.K. government spokesperson told CNBC that the situation is being closely monitored. Nexperia declined to comment.

Tony Abbott, Johnson's senior trade advisor and the former prime minister of Australia, said Tuesday that he expects the current deal to be blocked. Abbott said Australia would not allow the takeover to go ahead if it was happening there, adding that the U.K. is now moving in a "comparable direction" now that Lovegrove is reviewing the deal.

The sale of NWF to Nexperia comes five years after the U.K.'s biggest chip company, Arm, was sold to Japan's SoftBank for £24.3 billion. SoftBank is now in the process of trying to sell Arm to Nvidia for $40 billion, although the deal is being probed by competition regulators in the U.K., Europe, China and the U.S.